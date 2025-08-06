Cross Country: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported a loss…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.7 million in its second quarter.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The provider of health care staffing and workforce management services posted revenue of $274.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $294 million.

