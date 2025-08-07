Cronos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Thursday reported a loss of $39.7 million…

STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — STAYNER, Ontario (AP) — Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) on Thursday reported a loss of $39.7 million in its second quarter.

The Stayner, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The cannabis company posted revenue of $33.5 million in the period.

