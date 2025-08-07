Crocs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported a loss of $492.3 million in…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Crocs Inc. (CROX) on Thursday reported a loss of $492.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $8.82. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.23 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.01 per share.

The footwear company posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.14 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CROX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CROX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.