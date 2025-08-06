CRH: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 16, Ireland (AP) — CRH PLC (CRH) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.32 billion in its second quarter. On…

DUBLIN 16, Ireland (AP) — CRH PLC (CRH) on Wednesday reported profit of $1.32 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin 16, Ireland-based company said it had net income of $1.94.

The building material company posted revenue of $10.21 billion in the period.

CRH expects full-year earnings to be $5.49 to $5.72 per share.

