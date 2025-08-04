Crescent Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $153.2 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $153.2 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 43 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $898 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $895.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRGY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRGY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.