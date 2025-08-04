Crawford: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Co. (CRD.A) on Monday reported profit of $7.8…

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Co. (CRD.A) on Monday reported profit of $7.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The provider of claims management services to insurance companies posted revenue of $334.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRD.A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRD.A

