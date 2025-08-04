Crawford & Company B: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) on Monday reported second-quarter net…

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. (AP) — Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $7.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Peachtree Corners, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $334.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $323 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $331 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRD.B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRD.B

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.