Crane NXT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $24.9 million.…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $24.9 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 97 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The maker of engineered industrial products posted revenue of $404.4 million in the period.

Crane NXT expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CXT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.