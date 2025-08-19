CPI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDGEWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — EDGEWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million…

EDGEWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — EDGEWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its second quarter.

The Edgewood, New York-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The maker of aircraft parts for the armed forces and defense contractors posted revenue of $15.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVU

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.