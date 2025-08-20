Coty: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $68.8 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Coty Inc. (COTY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $68.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The beauty products company posted revenue of $1.25 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $367.9 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.89 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COTY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.