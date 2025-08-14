COSCIENS Biopharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. (CSCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. (CSCI) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $2.7 million in the period.

