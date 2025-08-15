Cosan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Cosan S.A. (CSAN) on Thursday reported a loss…

SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — SAO PAULO SP, Brazil (AP) — Cosan S.A. (CSAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $167 million in its second quarter.

The Sao Paulo Sp, Brazil-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share.

The bioethanol company posted revenue of $1.85 billion in the period.

