Corvus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) on Thursday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) on Thursday reported a loss of $8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRVS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.