Corteva, Inc.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.31 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.92. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.20 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.89 per share.

The agriculture posted revenue of $6.46 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.25 billion.

Corteva, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.6 billion to $17.8 billion.

