CorMedix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $19.8 million.

The Berkeley Heights, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical and medical device company posted revenue of $39.7 million in the period.

