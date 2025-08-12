CoreWeave: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) — LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) — CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $290.5 million in…

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (AP) — CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $290.5 million in its second quarter.

The Livingston, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The cloud computing company posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

