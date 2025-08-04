Corebridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Monday reported a loss of $660 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG) on Monday reported a loss of $660 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.36 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $4.42 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.74 billion.

