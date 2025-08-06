Copa Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Copa Holdings SA (CPA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $148.9…

PANAMA CITY (AP) — PANAMA CITY (AP) — Copa Holdings SA (CPA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $148.9 million.

The Panama City-based company said it had net income of $3.61 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.25 per share.

The holding company for Panama’s national airline posted revenue of $842.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $834.8 million.

