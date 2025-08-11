Consumer Portfolio Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) on Monday reported net income of $4.8…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) on Monday reported net income of $4.8 million in its second quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share.

The auto lender posted revenue of $109.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPSS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.