ConocoPhillips: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — ConocoPhillips (COP) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.97 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.42 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.36 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $14.74 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.93 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COP

