Conduent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Conduent Incorporated (CNDT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40 million in its second quarter.

The Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, came to 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $754 million in the period.

Conduent expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion.

