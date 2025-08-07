Con Ed: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $246 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $246 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 67 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The utility posted revenue of $3.6 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.39 billion.

Con Ed expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.70 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ED

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.