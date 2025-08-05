CompX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CompX International Inc. (CIX) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.5 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CompX International Inc. (CIX) on Tuesday reported net income of $5.5 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share.

The security products maker posted revenue of $40.3 million in the period.

