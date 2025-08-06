Compugen: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.3 million in…

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Holon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.3 million.

