Compass: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) on Monday reported a loss of $17 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to 39 cents per share.

The minerals producer posted revenue of $214.6 million in the period.

