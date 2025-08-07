Collegium Pharmaceutical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $12…

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $12 million.

The Stoughton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.68 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $188 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.4 million.

Collegium Pharmaceutical expects full-year revenue in the range of $745 million to $760 million.

