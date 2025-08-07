Coherus Oncology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Coherus Oncology, Inc. (CHRS) on Thursday reported net income of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Coherus Oncology, Inc. (CHRS) on Thursday reported net income of $297.8 million in its second quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had net income of $2.57 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $10.3 million in the period.

