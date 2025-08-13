Coherent: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — Coherent Corp. (COHR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $95.6 million in…

SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — SAXONBURG, Pa. (AP) — Coherent Corp. (COHR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $95.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Saxonburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The Laser and optics manufacturer posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $49.4 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Coherent expects its per-share earnings to range from 93 cents to $1.13.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.46 billion to $1.6 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COHR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.