Cogent: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Cogent Communications Group Inc. (CCOI) on Thursday reported a loss of $57.8 million in…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Cogent Communications Group Inc. (CCOI) on Thursday reported a loss of $57.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had a loss of $1.21.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 93 cents per share.

The internet service provider posted revenue of $246.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $245.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCOI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCOI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.