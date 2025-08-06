Coeur Mining: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $70.7 million. The Chicago-based…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $70.7 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $480.7 million in the period.

