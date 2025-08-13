Codexis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.3…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Codexis Inc. (CDXS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its second quarter.

The Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The producer of custom industrial enzymes posted revenue of $15.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15 million.

