CNA Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CNA Financial Corp. (CNA) on Monday reported earnings of $299 million in its second quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $3.72 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.37 billion.

