Clearway Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $33 million.

The Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants posted revenue of $392 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $426.7 million.

