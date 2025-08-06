Clearwater Analytics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.2…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The automated investment accounting software developer posted revenue of $181.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $175.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Clearwater Analytics said it expects revenue in the range of $203 million to $204 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $726 million to $732 million.

