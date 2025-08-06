Clearfield: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.6 million…

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 11 cents.

The maker of fiber optic management products posted revenue of $49.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Clearfield said it expects revenue in the range of $47 million to $51 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $180 million to $184 million.

