Clear Secure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $24.7 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $24.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The airport security company posted revenue of $219.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $215 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Clear Secure said it expects revenue in the range of $223 million to $226 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on YOU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/YOU

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.