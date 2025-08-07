CleanSpark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $257.4…

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $257.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Henderson, Nevada-based company said it had profit of 78 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The company posted revenue of $198.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.4 million.

