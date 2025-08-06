Civitas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $124 million. On…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $124 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 99 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.06 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.11 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIVI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIVI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.