Cisco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $2.82 billion.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 97 cents per share.

The seller of routers, switches, software and services posted revenue of $14.67 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.6 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.45 billion, or $2.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $56.65 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Cisco expects its per-share earnings to range from 97 cents to 99 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $14.65 billion to $14.85 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Cisco expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.06 per share, with revenue ranging from $59 billion to $60 billion.

