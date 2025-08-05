Cirrus Logic: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $60.7…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $60.7 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.51 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $407.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $363.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cirrus Logic said it expects revenue in the range of $510 million to $570 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRUS

