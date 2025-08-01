Cinemark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $93.5…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $93.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 63 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $940.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $947.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.