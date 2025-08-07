Cidara Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.7 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (CDTX) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $1.65.

