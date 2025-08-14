Cibus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.4 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Cibus, Inc. (CBUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.4 million in its second quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 69 cents per share.

The developer and licensor of plant traits for seed companies posted revenue of $933,000 in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBUS

