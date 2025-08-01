Church & Dwight: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $191…

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $191 million.

The Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The maker of household and personal products posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.48 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Church & Dwight expects its per-share earnings to be 72 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.