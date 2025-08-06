Choice Hotels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit…

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $81.7 million.

The North Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.92 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $426.4 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $427.1 million.

Choice Hotels expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.88 to $7.20 per share.

