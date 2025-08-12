Live Radio
Chipmos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 12, 2025, 5:05 AM

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Chipmos Technologies Ltd. (IMOS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $18.3 million in its second quarter.

The Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company said it had a loss of 51 cents per share.

The computer chip testing and assembly services company posted revenue of $196.6 million in the period.

