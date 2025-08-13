China Automotive Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JINGZHOU, China (AP) — JINGZHOU, China (AP) — China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.6…

JINGZHOU, China (AP) — JINGZHOU, China (AP) — China Automotive Systems Inc. (CAAS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.6 million.

The Jingzhou, China-based company said it had net income of 25 cents per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $176.2 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.13. A year ago, they were trading at $3.78.

