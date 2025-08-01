Chevron: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $2.49 billion. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Chevron Corp. (CVX) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $2.49 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.77 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations, but Chevron does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The oil company posted revenue of $44.82 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $47.12 billion.

