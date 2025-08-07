Chesapeake Utilities: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DOVER, Del. (AP) — DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) on Thursday reported profit of $23.9 million in…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — DOVER, Del. (AP) — Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (CPK) on Thursday reported profit of $23.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dover, Delaware-based company said it had net income of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.04 per share.

The energy and utility company posted revenue of $192.8 million in the period.

