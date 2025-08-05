Chemours: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Chemours Co. (CC) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $381 million,…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Chemours Co. (CC) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $381 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had a loss of $2.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.62 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

